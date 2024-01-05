Explainer: Police can requisition your vehicle anytime, here's what you need to know

Though it might feel inconvenient for many, according to the law, police can requisition or borrow any vehicle at any given time for the public interest.

According to section 103A (1) of The Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976, the police commissioner may, by order in writing, requisition any vehicle for a period not exceeding seven days if such vehicle is required in the public interest.

However, in a verdict disposing of a rule in this regard on 31 July 2019, the High Court said the police cannot requisition privately owned cars, CNG-run auto-rickshaws and taxis.

So, the requisition only applies to rent-a-cars or public transport like buses or pickups.

The operative part of the verdict was pronounced by the High Court on 8 June 2022, where it ordered the police not to keep requisitioned vehicles for more than seven days and for personal activities.

The verdict also said that a notice must be served to the owner of the private or company vehicle prior to requisition mentioning the reasons.

The HC also asked the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to form a committee to fix the compensation rate and daily allowance for the requested vehicle.

However, it is the driver who bears the brunt of the system.

Unwilling to be named, a microbus driver in Bagerhat said, "They say they will pay for our meals, living cost and the fuel cost. But when my car was requisitioned in Faridpur, they took me to the police barracks to stay there and did not pay anything. It was very hard for me to stay there and drive them around for five days."

Meanwhile, if the vehicle gets damaged, adequate compensation has to be provided, the High Court's 2022 verdict said.

If any complaint arises during the requisition, a probe must be conducted. Besides, vehicles carrying patients, wounded or outgoing travellers would not be claimed.

A register should also be maintained with detailed information for the requisitioned vehicles.

With two days remaining before the national election, police are exercising this law more as they would need a huge number of transports to carry out their duties during the national polls.

Talking to transport workers in Gabtali and Sayedabar, it was found that at least five to eight buses have been requisitioned by the police from each transport company.

Tahmina Alam, who works for a multinational organisation, said, "Traffic police stopped my office car a number of times for requisitioning it. But as the car is usually used by Indian nationals who arrive here at Mongla to oversee different projects of the Mongla EPZ, the police let it go after proper verification. To avoid the hassle, I then filed an application with the deputy commissioner [traffic] here who was cordial enough to make sure my car is not stopped on the road anymore."

Social media posts regarding enquiries about vehicle requisition have been rampant for the last few days, with people scrambling for information regarding this process.

However, this law has been in place for decades now, with police using it in times of crisis.