Experts for visa free access to promote greater prosperity in South Asia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 05:24 pm

A visa free movement among countries in South Asia is very crucial to move towards a greater collaboration and prosperity in the region, say academics and security experts at a plenary session of South Asian Economic Summit on Sunday.

They also sought a conflict resolution mechanism among countries as a forward looking approach to capitalise the greater economic potentials. 

The two-day summit titled "Geo-strategic factors underpinning contemporary trends in South Asian cooperation" was in a city hotel in Dhaka.

"The Indian Ocean stands most nuclearised and South Asia is the most militarised region in the world.  Therefore, I am suggesting SAARC has to be survived and reframed," security analyst Brigadier Gen M Sakhawat Hussain  said at the event.

He said, "A conflict resolution mechanism has to be brought into the region like ASEAN or EU. Otherwise, there is no future for regional cooperation."

Emphasising free movement, he said, "let's have a SAARC visa." 

As the chair, Prof Rounaq Jahan said, "There is a cry from people for visa free movement in the region that will help to move forward."  

Syed Kaleem Imam, former federal secretary, government of Pakistan said, "Large countries like India have more responsibilities so that no one can be left behind in the region."

