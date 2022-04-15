Experts reveal remedies as soil health declines in Barind region

Farmers urged to be habituated in soil test based fertilisation in their cropping fields to protect the soil health from further declining to ensure food security of the country's gradually rising population.

Soil health has gradually been declining due to topsoil erosion side by side with indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides round the year. On the contrary, using organic fertilizers could be an effective means of protecting soil health.

Soil scientists and researchers came up with the observation while addressing a training workshop titled "Soil Sample collection, Balanced fertiliser use and Identification of Adulterated fertiliser" held at the conference hall of Mohanpur Union Parishad under Godagari upazila in the district on Thursday.

Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI) hosted the workshop on behalf of its "Strengthening of Soil Resource and Research Facilities (SRSRF)" Project for farmers, entrepreneurs and other beneficiaries.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Kamolaronj Das addressed the meeting as the chief guest, while SRDI Principal Scientific Officer (PSO) Dr Nurul Islam and Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana spoke as special guests with SRDI another PSO Dr Nazmul Islam in the chair.

Chief Scientific Officer of Horticulture Research Centre Dr Mukhlesur Rahman and PSO of Fruit Research Station Dr Alim Uddin also spoke.

On the occasion, 50 farmers were given cards for using balanced fertilizer following the Utilization of Updated Upazila Land and Soil Resource Guide.

They were also given knowledge on how to detect adulterated fertiliser which is always detrimental to the soil health.

Dr Nurul Islam illustrated the objectives of the training along with its aspects besides disseminating ideas and modern knowledge on how to promote soil test-based fertilisation among the farmers.

Kamolaronj Das said substantial and sustainable uses of required organic fertilisers in the farming fields are very important for boosting its health and productivity which is imperative for feeding the country's gradually rising population.

Plant and animal waste based fertiliser has a vital role towards protecting the soil nutrients which are being declined due to various natural and man-made catastrophes.

There is no alternative to protect the soil nutrients from further declining trends amidst the adverse impact of climate change.

He added that climate change may affect soil health through lowering soil organic matters like nitrogen and phosphorus levels, decreasing soil moisture holding capacity, disturbing soil pH balance and effective soil calcium carbonate.

He, however, said organic matter supplies plant nutrients, increases water holding capacity of soil and reduces residual negative effects of fertilisers and pesticides.

The chief guest urged the participants to make the best use of the knowledge acquired from the training in their practical fields properly so that other grassroots farmers can derive total benefits of the updated soil resource guide.