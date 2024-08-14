Experts call for white paper on human rights violations through technology in Bangladesh

White paper on human rights violations through technology in Bangladesh has been called at a dialogue titled "Challenges and Recommendations for Interim Government," organised by the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at a hotel in Gulshan today (14 August). Photo: Reyad Hossain/TBS

Experts have demanded the publication of a white paper detailing how human rights were curtailed through technology in Bangladesh over the past 15 years.

Speaking at a dialogue titled "Challenges and Recommendations for Interim Government," organised by the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka today (14 August), AKM Fahim Mashroor, chief executive officer of Bdjobs. com Limited, said, "In an independent country, why am I not able to use technology freely?"

He emphasised the disclosure of all types of software used to violate human rights and civil rights, adding, "A white paper is necessary to detail how human rights and civil rights have been curtailed."

Additionally, Mashroor alleged that technology has been misused in the disbursement of funds.

CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun presided over the event, which also included representatives from civil society, economists, and students.

Also present at the event, Badiul Alam Majumdar, country director of The Hunger Project-Bangladesh, called for legal and constitutional reforms to prevent the return of injustice, corruption, and authoritarianism.

He recommended that political settlement or compromise is necessary to implement these reforms.

Hams Mahmud, managing director of Shasha Denims Limited and director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), also spoke at the event. He demanded that those involved in looting within the banking sector be held accountable and prevented from fleeing the country.

"These individuals must be brought to justice," he said.

Mahmud further accused the chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) of leading the looters, alleging that he turned the NBR into a marketplace for bribes.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director of BRAC Bank and president of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh, revealed the dire state of the banking sector, stating, "The banking sector is in a far more fragile condition than you are aware of. There are many more names involved in corruption that you do not yet know."

"They tell me to sign and do as they say, claiming they know better than I do," he added.

Hussain also stated that the information provided about non-performing loans and capital shortfalls in the banking sector is false.

"The situation is much worse than reported, and it will be extremely difficult to revive this sector," he said.

He further mentioned that the entire banking sector has been designed to support corporate entities, leaving small and medium enterprises deprived.