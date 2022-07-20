Experts for building satellite city centring Dhaka

A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS

To reduce pressure on the bustling capital city Dhaka, urban planners have suggested developing a planned city with Dhaka in its centre.

They floated the idea during a dialogue organised by Urban Development Journalist Forum at the National Press Club's Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Auditorium on Wednesday afternoon.

Presenting the keynote article, urban planner and professor of urban and regional planning department of Jahangirnagar University Aktar Mahmud said, if 55% of the total area is residential according to Dhaka's current building construction law, 72,400 people lives per square kilometre, which makes it unlivable for any city.

He said if we want to reduce pressure on Dhaka, we have to think about the challenges and nature of the climate and plan accordingly.

"A regional development is possible cantering Dhaka. If we think about 50 kilometers around Dhaka from the center, then it is possible to develop by protecting the nature in several places including Gazipur, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Bhaluka, Dohar, Nawabganj, Manohardi. For this, it will be necessary to improve the communication system with those areas," he added.

Speaking as a special guest at the event, RAJUK Chairman Anisur Rahman Mia said that if people from around Dhaka come to work in Dhaka every day and go back to their own areas, then the pressure will reduce a lot.

"For this purpose, we have planned to establish three connecting roads namely Airport, 300 feet, Madani Avenue—these three points. If this is implemented, the communication system will also be better," he added.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas attended the event at its chief guest and said, "After taking charge, I looked at the master plan and focused on implementing it. We are preparing ward wise plan for that purpose. We have identified the basic problems. We will establish playground, waste transfer station, social function centre and market in every ward."

Bangladesh Institure of Planners President Fazle Reza Sumon, Institute of Engineers Bangladesh General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shiblu and Detail Area Plan Project Director Ashraful Islam spoke in the event among others.