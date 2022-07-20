Experts for building satellite city centring Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 09:38 pm

Related News

Experts for building satellite city centring Dhaka

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 09:38 pm
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS

To reduce pressure on the bustling capital city Dhaka, urban planners have suggested developing a planned city with Dhaka in its centre.

They floated the idea during a dialogue organised by Urban Development Journalist Forum at the National Press Club's Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Auditorium on Wednesday afternoon.

Presenting the keynote article, urban planner and professor of urban and regional planning department of Jahangirnagar University Aktar Mahmud said, if 55% of the total area is residential according to Dhaka's current building construction law, 72,400 people lives per square kilometre, which makes it unlivable for any city.

He said if we want to reduce pressure on Dhaka, we have to think about the challenges and nature of the climate and plan accordingly.

"A regional development is possible cantering Dhaka. If we think about 50 kilometers around Dhaka from the center, then it is possible to develop by protecting the nature in several places including Gazipur, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Bhaluka, Dohar, Nawabganj, Manohardi. For this, it will be necessary to improve the communication system with those areas," he added.

Speaking as a special guest at the event, RAJUK Chairman Anisur Rahman Mia said that if people from around Dhaka come to work in Dhaka every day and go back to their own areas, then the pressure will reduce a lot.

"For this purpose, we have planned to establish three connecting roads namely Airport, 300 feet, Madani Avenue—these three points. If this is implemented, the communication system will also be better," he added.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas attended the event at its chief guest and said, "After taking charge, I looked at the master plan and focused on implementing it. We are preparing ward wise plan for that purpose. We have identified the basic problems. We will establish playground, waste transfer station, social function centre and market in every ward."

Bangladesh Institure of Planners President Fazle Reza Sumon, Institute of Engineers Bangladesh General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shiblu and Detail Area Plan Project Director Ashraful Islam spoke in the event among others.

Top News

Dhaka / satellite city / Planned city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

4h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

5h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

5h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership