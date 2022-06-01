Experts advise govt not to rush universal pension 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 June, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 03:14 pm

Related News

Experts advise govt not to rush universal pension 

They also said the process of enacting such an act needs to start with a holistic approach

TBS Report 
01 June, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 03:14 pm
Experts advise govt not to rush universal pension 

Experts have advised the government not to rush the introduction of a universal pension scheme in the country. 

They said it will be difficult for the government to implement initiatives that involve financial matters for people of all walks of life in the last year of their tenure.  

During the pre-budget discussion on universal pension and fair tax policy at the National Press Club on Wednesday (1 June) arranged by COAST Foundation, experts said that everyone's opinion should be considered before introducing a universal pension scheme.

Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Chairman Dr Quazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmed said, "We want it (pension scheme) to be quick but beautiful. Let there be a definite time within which the scheme will be implemented. In the meantime, whatever needs to be done should be done on the basis of everyone's advice."

He urged the government to ensure the universality of the act. "Those who contribute between the ages of 18 and 60 will receive a pension, but we also need to think about how to cover those who are unable to do so." 

Emphasising pension management, he said accountability must be ensured once it starts. "The scheme should be enacted in such a way that another PK Haldar is not made," he added. 

The speakers also said the process of enacting such an act needs to start with a holistic approach to make the universal pension system a reality for all and increase the number of taxpayers.

Former chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Mohammad Abdul Majid noted that not considering every stakeholder's opinion before enacting universal pension scheme can create problems. 

He also advised the government to start the process in the first year of their new term should they get reelected. 

"We need to increase the tax net but we have to ensure that the citizens get services through taxes because in the developed world citizens pay taxes, and the state gives them services. However, here we remain unsure if we will get the service after paying tax," said the former NBR chief.

Local government expert Dr Tofail Ahmed demanded pensions for those in their 60s who have been paying taxes for the past 10 years.

"If there is a guarantee of getting a pension, the tax base of the country will be strong. A pension account can be opened automatically in the name of each taxpayer And a portion paid by the taxpayer will be credited there," he added. 

Dr Tofail Ahmed added that universal pension is a complex process hence a roadmap should be made in at least five years after deciding on certain steps.
 

Top News

universal pension scheme / COAST Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

6h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

5h | Panorama
Regulators should reflect on the crypto’s significance in real-world situations. Photo: collected

When crypto's tulipmania meets the real economy

2h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

7h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

19h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

20h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products