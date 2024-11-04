Expelled BNP leader Billal arrested in Cumilla

Bangladesh

04 November, 2024, 05:00 pm
Expelled BNP leader Billal arrested in Cumilla

According to police, he is accused in 13 cases related to various crimes. Additionally, his 2017 affidavit mentions 20 cases against him, including several over illegal arms possession and extortion

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Joint forces have arrested Md Billal Hossain, expelled BNP leader and former councillor of Ward No 2 under Cumilla City Corporation, during a raid.

He was taken into custody from the Cumilla Zilla Parishad office today (4 November), confirmed Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohinul Islam.

Billal previously served as the joint convener of BNP's Cumilla Metropolitan unit.

According to police, he is accused in 13 cases related to various crimes. Additionally, his 2017 affidavit mentions 20 cases against him, including several over illegal arms possession and extortion.

OC Mohinul said the joint forces identified and arrested Billal as a disruptor of law and order. "We are in the process of transferring him to jail. There are multiple cases against him."

