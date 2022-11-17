Expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh: PM Hasina urges Kuwait

Bangladesh

UNB
17 November, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 02:45 pm

PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Kuwait to quickly implement its proposal to set up a petroleum refinery in Bangladesh.

She said this while Kuwaiti Ambassador to Bangladesh Faisal Mutlaq Aladwani called on her at her official residence Ganobhaban in Dhaka.

The premier's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on Thursday.

Last year, Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed their interest to build a petroleum refinery in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina agreed to provide land for the proposed refinery.

During today's (17 November) meeting, Hasina also asked to hold the meeting of joint commission between the two countries as soon as possible.

She said that Bangladesh and Kuwait have special relations. "Kuwaiti people are in the heart of Bangladeshi people," she said.

Kuwait and Bangladesh relations have been initiated by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman soon after the 1971 independence.

She appreciated Kuwait's support to Bangladesh's development programmes. 

She especially recalled Kuwait's contribution to Bangladesh's reserve in 1996 while the Awami League had taken over the power through election.

The assistance was repaid later.

The prime minister said that Bangladeshis working in Kuwait are contributing to the economies of both countries. She conveyed her regards to the Amir of Kuwait.

The ambassador said that his country will assist Bangladesh in its development projects.

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and senior secretary of PMO Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting.

