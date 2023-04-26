Expecting evacuation of Bangladeshis in Sudan by this month or early next month: Chief of Mission

Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Chargé d'affaires at Bangladesh Mission in Sudan, Tareq Ahmed, has said the safety and security situation in the area where the Bangladesh Embassy and Bangladesh House are located, is still volatile.

"Our staff were unable to get access to the embassy premises as of today," he told UNB early on Wednesday (26 April).

The chief of Bangladesh mission said they are organising the evacuation of expatriate Bangladeshis in Sudan.

"Nothing is final though, we are expecting it to be carried out by this month or early next month. We are compiling information of our expatriates interested to be evacuated now," he said.

Responding to a question, the envoy said all the Western countries have relocated their embassy officials, but embassies of India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia and a few others, including Bangladesh, are still operational.

"We, all the officials and their families, are outside the capital at a safe place," he said, adding that the situation remains unpredictable in Khartoum, although they are receiving some information of some improvement in a few areas.