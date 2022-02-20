Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad meets Libyan Charge d’Affaires M R Yahy

Libyan Charge d'Affaires to Bangladesh Rahoumah M R Yahy paid a courtesy call on Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad on Sunday.

The meeting was held at the minister's office at around 11am today (20 February), said an official press release.

During the meeting, they discussed signing MoUs, about the Libyan labour market and migration; discouraging irregularities in order to ensure fairness, order and discipline along the process.

They also explored strategies to prevent offences such as human trafficking.

The minister and the diplomat also exchanged views akin to the camaraderie between Bangladesh and Libya.

During the meeting, the Libyan Charge d'Affaires thanked the Bangladesh government for lifting the ban on sending workers to his country.

He said the role of Bangladeshi workers in the development of Libya deserves high praise. The current Libyan government has undertaken extensive development programs.

Rahoumah M R Yahy hoped that Bangladeshi migrant workers would play a fruitful role in moving the wheel of the Libyan economy.

He added that the Libyan government is committed to protecting the rights of expat workers.

Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, was also present at the meeting.