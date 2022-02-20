Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad meets Libyan Charge d’Affaires M R Yahy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 03:19 pm

Related News

Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad meets Libyan Charge d’Affaires M R Yahy

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 03:19 pm
File Photo: Courtesy
File Photo: Courtesy

Libyan Charge d'Affaires to Bangladesh Rahoumah M R Yahy paid a courtesy call on Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad on Sunday.

The meeting was held at the minister's office at around 11am today (20 February),  said an official press release.

During the meeting, they discussed signing MoUs, about the Libyan labour market and migration; discouraging irregularities in order to ensure fairness, order and discipline along the process.

They also explored strategies to prevent offences such as human trafficking. 

The minister and the diplomat also exchanged views akin to the camaraderie between Bangladesh and Libya.

During the meeting, the Libyan Charge d'Affaires thanked the Bangladesh government for lifting the ban on sending workers to his country.

He said the role of Bangladeshi workers in the development of Libya deserves high praise. The current Libyan government has undertaken extensive development programs. 

Rahoumah M R Yahy hoped that Bangladeshi migrant workers would play a fruitful role in moving the wheel of the Libyan economy. 

He added that the Libyan government is committed to protecting the rights of expat workers.

Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, was also present at the meeting.

Top News

Bangladesh / libya / migrant workers / Overseas Employment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

2h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

2h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

2h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

2h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

19h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

21h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again