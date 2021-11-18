Expatriates’ Minister holds meeting with Libyan Charge d’Affaires

They discussed about the Libyan labor market and migration

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad has held a courtesy call with Libyan Charge d'Affaires to Bangladesh Rahoumah M R Yahy.

The meeting was held at the minister's office on Tuesday (14 November), said a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed about the Libyan labor market and migration; discouraging irregularities in order to ensure fairness, order and discipline along the process.

They also explored strategies to prevent offences such as human trafficking. 

The minister and the diplomat also exchanged views akin to the camaraderie between Bangladesh and Libya.

Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry was also present at the meeting.

