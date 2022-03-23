Expat Welfare ministry get 100 vehicles to improve drivers' skill 

The Department of Public Transport has handed over 100 vehicles to the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training under the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment to improve the skills of expatriate workers.

Transport Commissioner Md Abdus Sattar handed over the symbolic keys of the car to Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad at the BIAM Auditorium in Eskaton Wednesday (23 March).

"Our goal is to make every person efficient. The government has continued its efforts to provide skilled workers in the international labour market," Imran Ahmad said while speaking as the chief guest at the event.

The minister said there is a demand for skilled drivers all over the world.

"To my knowledge, the United States, Canada are looking for (skilled) drivers," he said.

