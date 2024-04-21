Expat Ministry reviews UN complaints on Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia

At least 5,000 Bangladeshis arriving in Malaysia post-August 2022 are unemployed

Represntational Photo: Collected
Represntational Photo: Collected

Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment is reviewing allegations made by the United Nations and human rights activists regarding various forms of deception faced by Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia.

"The UN statement is under review. The organisation will be informed about it later. The Malaysian side will respond to what has been said about them. We will respond to the comments made about us," said Expatriate Welfare Secretary Md Ruhul Amin on Sunday (21 April) during a press briefing at the ministry.

In a statement on Friday, UN experts expressed dismay about the situation of Bangladeshi migrants in Malaysia, who had travelled there in the hope of employment after engaging in the official labour migration process.

"Malaysia needs to take urgent measures to address the dire humanitarian situation of migrants and protect them from exploitation, criminalisation and other human rights abuses," the statement reads.

"We received reports that certain high-level officials in both governments are involved in this business or condoning it. This is unacceptable and needs to end," they said.

According to expatriate secretary Ruhul Amin, at least 5,000 Bangladeshis who went to Malaysia after August 2022 have not found work.

"The number of unemployed people is only 1% of the total workforce. However, the number may be more if you consider those who went on a visitor visa and stayed back or those who went earlier," he added.

Around 4.27 lakh Bangladeshi have been employed since 2022 in Malaysia. 

Malaysia has set a deadline of May 31 for the entry of new workers. They are developing a new worker recruitment management system.

"Nothing can be said before it is finalised. However, a letter has already been sent to Malaysia to organise a meeting of the joint technical committee formed by the two countries to discuss the matters in detail. The meeting has been proposed to be held in May," said Ruhul Amin.

Meanwhile, Expatriate Welfare State Minister Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury, who was also present at the press briefing, said, "Action is being taken as soon as any allegations are raised regarding immigration. The ministry is working to solve the problems wherever they arise."

"Efforts are continuing to ensure the benefits of distressed expatriates. Correct information is being collected about the labour market in Malaysia. And the technical training centres are being modernised to send skilled workers abroad," he added.

This was the first time the new expatriate welfare minister had interacted with journalists since the formation of the government in January.

