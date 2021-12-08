Expat minister holds meeting with Bosnian Ambassador 

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad has held a courtesy call with the Bosnian Ambassador to Bangladesh Muhamed Cengic.

The duo met and discussed the labour market situation in Bosnia at the ministry on Wednesday, reads a press release.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding on sending workers from Bangladesh to Bosnia.

Imran Ahmad highlighted Bangladesh's strong position against any irregular migration and human trafficking.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Additional Secretary Md Abdul Kader and Bosnian Embassy Consul General Md Tanim Hasan among others were present at the meeting.