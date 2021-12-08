Expat minister holds meeting with Bosnian Ambassador 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 04:31 pm

Related News

Expat minister holds meeting with Bosnian Ambassador 

He highlighted Bangladesh's strong position against any irregular migration and human trafficking

TBS Report 
08 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 04:31 pm
Expat minister holds meeting with Bosnian Ambassador 

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad has held a courtesy call with the Bosnian Ambassador to Bangladesh Muhamed Cengic. 

The duo met and discussed the labour market situation in Bosnia at the ministry on Wednesday, reads a press release. 

The meeting also discussed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding on sending workers from Bangladesh to Bosnia.

Imran Ahmad highlighted Bangladesh's strong position against any irregular migration and human trafficking.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Additional Secretary Md Abdul Kader and Bosnian Embassy Consul General Md Tanim Hasan among others were present at the meeting.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad / Bosnian Ambassador to Bangladesh Muhamed Cengic / Bosnia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

16m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

21m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

26m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study