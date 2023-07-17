Expat minister expresses grief over death of 9 Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 11:37 am

Expatriates&#039; Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad. Photo: Collected
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad. Photo: Collected

Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Minister Imran Ahmad has expressed deep grief over the death of nine Bangladeshis in a fire accident in Saudi Arabia.

He also expressed deep condolences to the deceased's bereaved family members and relatives in a condolence message today (17 July), reads a press release.

Nine expatriate Bangladeshis died after a fire broke out at a furniture workshop in the commercial area of Al-Hofuf city in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening (14 July). The Bangladesh Embassy Counselor (Labor) rushed to the spot after the accident was reported, Imran said in the condolence message.

According to embassy sources, 14 Bangladeshi workers were working in the factory. The primary investigation concluded that the fire started due to an electrical short circuit.

Among the workers, nine died and two were rescued alive. The rest of the workers were outside the factory and wasn't affected by the fire.

