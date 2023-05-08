Expat Bangladeshis celebrate victory of Australian Labor Party in New South Wales election

Bangladesh

UNB
08 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 04:39 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Expatriate Bangladeshis in Australia have celebrated the victory of the Australian Labor Party as it won in the New South Wales election.

Bangladesh community members and Australian parliament members joined the celebrations where they appreciated Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said a media release.

The contribution of expatriate Bangladeshis as a part of multinational society in this election is significant, said the organisers.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia M Allama Siddiki spoke at the function as the chief guest.

Minister for Industrial Relations Sophie Cotsis, Minister Jihad DIB, Councillor Masood Chowdhury, Abdullah Al Noman Shamim, Shahriar Pavel, Ali Ashraf Himel, Mohiuddin Mahi and leaders of Sydney's Bengali community and various cultural and social organisations were also present.

