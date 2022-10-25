Exhibition in Spain to sensitise global opinion on Rohingya issue

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 10:15 pm

The month-long painting display at Bangladesh Embassy in Madrid coincides with the United Nations Day

Bangladesh has arranged a painting exhibition in Spain on the theme of Bangabandhu´s political philosophy of peace and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's humanitarian leadership.

The month-long exhibition aims at sensitising public opinion regarding the gravity of the Rohingya situation, reads a press release. 

The exhibition entitled "Global Peace and Bangabandhu´s Bangladesh" is showcasing 33 paintings by eminent artist Francisca Blázquez.

Besides, some iconic photographs of the Father of the Nation´s noble life and legacy, his historic speech at the UN in 1974, his meetings with world leaders and also some pictures of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina embracing the Rohingyas with profound kindness are being displayed. 

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Spain Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood on Monday inaugurated the event at the Bangladesh Embassy in Madrid. The inauguration of the exhibition coincides with the United Nations Day. 

The Ambassador said, "Bangabandhu´s foreign policy—friendship with all and malice towards none—still remains a guiding principle in maintaining ideal foreign relations. Bangladesh will continue its stance of upholding and advancing global peace in line with the UN Charters." 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed her unparalleled magnanimity, as she let the hapless Rohingyas come in, he added.  

He called upon guests attending the exhibition to come forward to influence public opinion, so that the Rohingyas could return to their homeland in full safety and dignity.

Ambassadors and diplomats of different countries, art connoisseurs, representatives of the press and civil society, expatriate Bangladeshis and Spanish citizens of various professions attended the inaugural event.

The exhibition is expected to effectively brand Bangladesh´s positive image in the public sphere in Spain from the perspective of cultural and public diplomacy. 

