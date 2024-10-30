Exhibition on July BCL attack on DU students opens at TSC

Members of BCL launching an attack on quota protesters on DU campus on 15 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

An exhibition featuring video footage and still images of the BCL attackers responsible for the assault on Dhaka University students from 15-17 July is currently being held at TSC.

Alongside the exhibition, a booth organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has been set up to collect information and evidence on the attackers over the next three days.

The booth will remain open from 7pm-9pm.

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, urged anyone with concrete evidence or eyewitness accounts of the attack to visit the booth and provide information.

"All educational institutions are encouraged to organise similar exhibitions showcasing video footage and images documenting BCL attacks on students," Hasnat wrote in a Facebook post today (30 October).

