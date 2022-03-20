Exercise Tiger Lightning-3 inaugurated in Rajendrapur

The exercise on the peacekeeping missions titled 'Tiger Lightning-3' jointly organised by the Bangladesh Army and the US Pacific Army Command (USARPAC) was inaugurated at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training in Rajendrapur cantonment Sunday.

The exercise is being held from 06-31 March at Rajendrapur.

The objective of the exercise is to make the participants skilled in situation assessment during critical moments, make effective plans and take quick action to tackle sudden challenges.

Besides, experts from both countries would exchange knowledge and experience on combat lifesaving, counter IED (C-IED), sexual exploitation and abuse, conflict-related violence, etc.

"Exercise Tiger Lightning would help cement the relationship between the US and Bangladesh. Bangladesh Army has the record of conducting successful operations in the UN peacekeeping missions in a hostile environment," the Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army Lt General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan said while inaugurating the programme as the chief guest.

The US Army, on the other hand, has the experience of working in different security situations across the globe, he added.