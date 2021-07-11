Exemplary punishment for Rupganj fire culprits demanded

An exhausted firefighter rests in the morning after working the whole night at the site of a fire that broke out at the factory of Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district. Photo: Reuters

The Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) has demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits in the fire at the Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj that killed 52 workers and injured scores.

The organisation also demanded appropriate compensation for the families of the victims and proper treatment of the injured in the tragic incident.

At the same time, it has expressed deep concern and agony over the failure to bring the culprits of previous fire incidents to justice.

Bapa, in a statement issued on Sunday, said more than 50 deaths in the Rupganj fire incident is very heartbreaking at the time when people's lives are in distressed condition due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The government and the administration concerned cannot avoid the responsibility for the tragic incident, it added.

It further stated that the building code was not followed properly in the construction of the factory building. The building did not have fire extinguishers and an emergency exit. As per direction of the factory owner, the roof stairs and gates of the building were always locked, leading to an increase in the number of casualties. Many child laborers worked in this factory, which is a violation of the law.

The organisation said a number of local and foreign non-governmental organisations including the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments have been working to ensure safety measures in every industry. But the incident of 52 deaths proves once again that the government has failed to unearth the exact cause of Tazreen Fashion and Rana Plaza tragic incidents and ensure exemplary punishment of the involved.

At the same time, the steps taken to control and deal with such incidents have failed to play an effective role.

Earlier on the day, a delegation of the central Awami League visited the spot and strongly denounced the recruitment of child laborers and demanded justice.

Awami League organising secretary Mirza Azam MP said most people have died on one floor. That floor was locked, causing a huge number of casualties.

The culprits will be brought to justice after investigating the incident, he added.