Ex-state minister Zakir placed on 3-day remand in murder case

Bangladesh

BSS
25 October, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 04:44 pm

Related News

Ex-state minister Zakir placed on 3-day remand in murder case

BSS
25 October, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 04:44 pm
Zakir Hossain. File Photo: Collected
Zakir Hossain. File Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today (25 October) placed former state minister for primary and mass education Zakir Hossain on three-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of electrician Shamim Hawlader in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place him on five-day remand in the case.

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the former junior minister from the city's Mohammadpur area on 24 October.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shamim Hawlader was shot in Mohammadpur Beribadh area on 20 July during the anti-discrimination student movement. He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed from his injuries later.

Shamim's cousin Jakir Hossain later filed the case with Mohammadpur Police Station.

Top News

Remand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1h | Mode
EVs can help mitigate urban air pollution. Photo: Reuters

How legalising electric conversion of cars could benefit Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Afsar (left) got discharged from NITOR recently, but Shahriar (right) was still admitted to the hospital on 22 October. Photos: TBS

Meet 12-year-old Shahriar and Afsar, Nitor’s youngest gunshot victims

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

2h | Videos
Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

1h | Videos
Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

5h | Videos
Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

20h | Videos