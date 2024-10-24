Ex-state minister Zakir Hossain arrested
Mohammadpur police have arrested former state minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) Obidur Rahman confirmed the matter through a press release today (24 October).
"There are several cases against him. However, it has not yet been decided in which case he will be shown arrested," Obidur Rahman told The Business Standard.