Ex-state minister for relief Ebadur dies at 85

Bangladesh

UNB
06 September, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 10:00 pm

Related News

Ex-state minister for relief Ebadur dies at 85

UNB
06 September, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 10:00 pm
Ex-state minister for relief Ebadur dies at 85

Former State Minister for Relief and President of Moulvibazar district chapter BNP Advocate Ebadur Rahman died of old age complications while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital this afternoon. He was 85.

Hasan Ahmed Javed, son-in-law (eldest daughter's husband) of the former lawmaker who was elected from Moulvibazar-2 constituency (Borolekha and Jhuri upazilas), confirmed it, saying that his father-in-law breathed his last around 3:30pm while undergoing treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

His first namaz-e-Janazae was held in Dhaka's Lalmatia, and he will be buried at his family graveyard in Moulvibazar followed by two other funeral prayers.

He left behind his daughters, grandsons and granddaughters and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

Top News

State Minister / Relief / dies / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

15m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

1h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

2h | TBS World