Ex-secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed no more

Former secretary, diplomat, and freedom fighter Mohiuddin Ahmed passed away Monday at his Uttara home in Dhaka after a prolonged illness.

Mohiuddin, 80, was undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and returned home four days ago. He left behind his wife and two daughters.

The diplomat was the first in Europe to join the Bangladesh Liberation War while he was the second secretary at the High Commission of Pakistan in London.

He expressed his allegiance to Bangladesh by addressing a public gathering at Trafalgar Square on the first day of August 1971. It was a huge protest rally that was held under the banner "Stop Genocide: Recognise Bangladesh."

During his career, Mohiuddin served in different capacities at Bangladesh missions in Delhi, Geneva, Jakarta, Jeddah, and New York and as a secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and principal at the Foreign Service Academy.