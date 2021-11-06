Ex-pirate who set out for normal life killed in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 10:58 am

Related News

Ex-pirate who set out for normal life killed in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 10:58 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A pirate, who had surrendered to the Home Minister in 2019 to start a normal life, was hacked to death on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin, 30, son of Mohammad Ledu of Kalarmarchhara union in Moheskhali.

The incident took place at around 9 pm at the office para area of Kalarmarchhara union in Cox's Bazar, Moheskhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Hai confirmed.

According to local sources, a group of miscreants fatally stabbed  Alauddin and escaped the spot while leaving him with serious injuries. Later, the locals rescued him and took him to Badarkhali General Hospital in Chakaria for first aid.

He was later referred to Chittagong Medical College (CMC) Hospital for better treatment but breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the news of his death sparked chaos in the Chhamiraghona area, with three houses looted and set on fire.

"Alauddin was killed over establishing supremacy and old animosities, following which some people set three houses on fire," OC Abdul Hai said, adding that police and two units of fire service rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

He said legal action would be taken against those involved in the killing and vandalism.

On 18 October last year, former vice-president of Jubo League Ruhul Quader Rubel was shot and hacked to death by his opponents for the same reason.  

Top News

Pirate / dead / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

1d | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

1d | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

1d | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends