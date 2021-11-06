Ex-pirate who set out for normal life killed in Cox’s Bazar

A pirate, who had surrendered to the Home Minister in 2019 to start a normal life, was hacked to death on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin, 30, son of Mohammad Ledu of Kalarmarchhara union in Moheskhali.

The incident took place at around 9 pm at the office para area of Kalarmarchhara union in Cox's Bazar, Moheskhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Hai confirmed.

According to local sources, a group of miscreants fatally stabbed Alauddin and escaped the spot while leaving him with serious injuries. Later, the locals rescued him and took him to Badarkhali General Hospital in Chakaria for first aid.

He was later referred to Chittagong Medical College (CMC) Hospital for better treatment but breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the news of his death sparked chaos in the Chhamiraghona area, with three houses looted and set on fire.

"Alauddin was killed over establishing supremacy and old animosities, following which some people set three houses on fire," OC Abdul Hai said, adding that police and two units of fire service rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

He said legal action would be taken against those involved in the killing and vandalism.

On 18 October last year, former vice-president of Jubo League Ruhul Quader Rubel was shot and hacked to death by his opponents for the same reason.