Ex-MP Yahya Chowdhury arrested: RAB

UNB
12 November, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 11:03 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested former lawmaker and Jatiya Party's central leader Yahya Chowdhury from Dhaka's Uttara last night (11 November).

A media release, signed by Md Mashiur Rahman Sohel, assistant superintendent of police (media) of the RAB-9, said this morning (12 November).

A joint team of the RAB-1 and 9 conducted a drive at a house in Uttara and arrested him, it reads.

The former lawmaker was shown arrested in a case filed over the attack on students and people during the recent mass upsurge with Sylhet's Kotwali police station on 2 October.

Yahya, who was elected from Sylhet-2 constituency (Bishwanath–Osmaninagar upazilas) in 2014, discharged duty as a standing committee member on the Parliamentary Affairs of Environment and Forest Ministry.

In the 2018 national election, he was defeated by Gonoforum's candidate Mokabbir Khan in the constituency. He is known as a close aide to Jatiya Party leader Raushan Ershad.

