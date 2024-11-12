Ex-MP Shambhu on 6-day remand in trader Wadud killing case

Bangladesh

BSS
12 November, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 11:57 am

Dhirendranath Debnath Shambh. Photo: Collected
Dhirendranath Debnath Shambh. Photo: Collected

A court today (12 November) placed former Barguna-1 lawmaker Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu on a six-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of trader Abdul Wadud.

 Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman passed the order as police produced Shambhu before the court and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand. 

The defence, however, argued for Shambhu's bail. 

After hearing both sides, the court placed the former lawmaker on a six-day remand.

Detective Branch (DB) of the police arrested Shambhu from the capital's Uttara area yesterday (11 November).

 Abdul Wadud was killed in the city's New Market area on 19 July last during the recent Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Wadud's relative Abdur Rahman filed the case on 21 August against 130 people including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Salman F Rahman, and Amir Hossain Amu.

 

