Ex-MP Salam Murshedi, his wife sued in Khulna

Bangladesh

BSS
05 November, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 10:33 pm

Related News

Ex-MP Salam Murshedi, his wife sued in Khulna

BSS
05 November, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 10:33 pm
Ex-MP Salam Murshedi, his wife sued in Khulna

A case was filed against ex-parliament member of Khulna-4 constituency Abdus Salam Murshedi, his wife Sharmin Salam and 205 leaders and activists of Awami League with Terokhada Police Station in Khulna last night.

Azizul Hakim, a member of Terokhada Upazila BNP filed the case under Explosive Substances Act, G M Emdadul Haque, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Terokhada Police said.

According to the case, AL men led by ex-MP Salam Murshidi launched an attack on the motorcade of the then President of Chhatra Dal Azizul Bari Helal at Mokampur Bazar Kheaghat area under Modhupur Union of Terokhada upazila.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The attackers vandalized cars and hurled bombs on the motorcars on 22 December 2018.

 

Salam Murshedi / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Clash between Two Forecasters Over Kamala vs. Trump

Clash between Two Forecasters Over Kamala vs. Trump

59m | Videos
Salahuddin appointed as assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team

Salahuddin appointed as assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team

1h | Videos
Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

3h | Videos
Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

3h | Videos