Ex-MP Salam Murshedi, his wife sued in Khulna

A case was filed against ex-parliament member of Khulna-4 constituency Abdus Salam Murshedi, his wife Sharmin Salam and 205 leaders and activists of Awami League with Terokhada Police Station in Khulna last night.

Azizul Hakim, a member of Terokhada Upazila BNP filed the case under Explosive Substances Act, G M Emdadul Haque, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Terokhada Police said.

According to the case, AL men led by ex-MP Salam Murshidi launched an attack on the motorcade of the then President of Chhatra Dal Azizul Bari Helal at Mokampur Bazar Kheaghat area under Modhupur Union of Terokhada upazila.

The attackers vandalized cars and hurled bombs on the motorcars on 22 December 2018.