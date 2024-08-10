Ex-MP MA Latif taken into army custody 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 04:12 pm

Related News

Ex-MP MA Latif taken into army custody 

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 04:12 pm
Ex-Member of Parliament from Chattogram-11 constituency and former President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) MA Latif. Photo: Collected
Ex-Member of Parliament from Chattogram-11 constituency and former President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) MA Latif. Photo: Collected

Ex-Member of Parliament from Chattogram-11 constituency and former President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) MA Latif was taken into army custody yesterday.

He was taken into custody to save him from public anger, army sources confirmed the matter to TBS.

Latif was taken into custody on Friday (9 August) evening from the house of one of his relatives, said family members.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Latif became an MP for four consecutive terms in 2008, 2014, 2018 and 2024 parliamentary elections.

According to eyewitnesses, local leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) started a commotion when Latif was returning home after attending the Jumma prayers. He sought shelter at a relative's house when agitated men started to throw brick chips at his house.
The army was called in after the situation went out of control. Latif is under the army's custody at this moment.

Top News

army / custody / MP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said after assuming responsibility in the Ministry of Industry

Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said after assuming responsibility in the Ministry of Industry

8m | Videos
Chief Adviser Yunus offers prayer at Abu Sayeed's grave

Chief Adviser Yunus offers prayer at Abu Sayeed's grave

33m | Videos
Stock market awaits reforms, governance

Stock market awaits reforms, governance

2h | Videos
Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

20h | Videos