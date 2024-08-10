Ex-MP MA Latif taken into army custody 

Ex-Member of Parliament from Chattogram-11 constituency and former President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) MA Latif. Photo: Collected

Ex-Member of Parliament from Chattogram-11 constituency and former President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) MA Latif was taken into army custody yesterday.

He was taken into custody to save him from public anger, army sources confirmed the matter to TBS.

Latif was taken into custody on Friday (9 August) evening from the house of one of his relatives, said family members.

Latif became an MP for four consecutive terms in 2008, 2014, 2018 and 2024 parliamentary elections.

According to eyewitnesses, local leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) started a commotion when Latif was returning home after attending the Jumma prayers. He sought shelter at a relative's house when agitated men started to throw brick chips at his house.

The army was called in after the situation went out of control. Latif is under the army's custody at this moment.