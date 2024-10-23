Ex-MP Henry, husband put on 5-day fresh remand

A court in Sirajganj today (23 October) placed ex-MP of Sirajganj-2 Jannat Ara Henry and her husband Md Labu Talukdar, former chairman of Sirajganj Zila Parishad, on a four-day fresh remand in a Jubo Dal leader murder case.

Sirajganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-2 judge Md Russel Mahmud passed the order after police produced them before the court with a remand prayer, said the plaintiff's lawyer Nazmul Islam.

On 2 and 16 October, the same court placed the couple on 7 and 5-day remand respectively in connection with the killing of local Jubo Dal leader Sohannur Rahman Ranju during the recent movement.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested them from Sonapur area of Moulvibazar town on 30 September.