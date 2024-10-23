Ex-MP Henry, husband put on 5-day fresh remand

Bangladesh

UNB
23 October, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 04:03 pm

Related News

Ex-MP Henry, husband put on 5-day fresh remand

On 2 and 16 October, the same court placed the couple on 7 and 5-day remand respectively in connection with the killing of local Jubo Dal leader Sohannur Rahman Ranju during the recent movement.

UNB
23 October, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 04:03 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A court in Sirajganj today (23 October) placed ex-MP of Sirajganj-2 Jannat Ara Henry and her husband Md Labu Talukdar, former chairman of Sirajganj Zila Parishad, on a four-day fresh remand in a Jubo Dal leader murder case.

Sirajganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-2 judge Md Russel Mahmud passed the order after police produced them before the court with a remand prayer, said the plaintiff's lawyer Nazmul Islam.

On 2 and 16 October, the same court placed the couple on 7 and 5-day remand respectively in connection with the killing of local Jubo Dal leader Sohannur Rahman Ranju during the recent movement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested them from Sonapur area of Moulvibazar town on 30 September. 

Top News

Jannat Ara Henry / murder case / Remand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

57m | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos