Ex-MP Barrister Suman placed on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court has placed former lawmaker Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman on a five-day remand in a case lodged over attempt to murder Hridoy Miah during the anti-discrimination student-led mass upsurge.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuddin Hossain approved the remand request today (22 October).

The investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Abdul Halim of Mirpur model police station, presented Suman in court and sought a 10-day remand for further investigation. However, Sumon's defence counsel submitted a petition seeking bail and dismissal of the remand. After hearing both sides, the magistrate granted a five-day remand.

Suman was arrested in a raid by Mirpur Model police station during the early hours on Tuesday (22 October), said Ohid, a duty officer of the station. He is accused in murder cases filed at both Mirpur Model and Adabor police stations.

Before his arrest, at 1:21am, Barrister Suman wrote on his verified Facebook, "I am going with the police. See you in court. Pray for me, everyone."

Although a member of the central committee of Jubo League, Suman was elected as an independent candidate from Habiganj in the 2024 national elections.

According to the case documents, Hridoy, who used to work as an assistant chef at a restaurant, joined an anti-discrimination rally in Mirpur-10 area on 19 July. At one point, Awami League cadres attacked the rally, hurling cocktails and firing shots indiscriminately. Hridoy got shot in the attack. He filed the case with Mirpur Model Police Station on 23 September.