Ex-minister Shajahan Khan hospitalised

Former Minister Shajahan Khan was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday afternoon due to chest pain.

Inspector Md Faruk, chief of the DMCH police outpost, said Shahjahan Khan was taken to the hospital by members of the Detective Branch.

Initially, he was seen at the One-Stop Emergency Centre, where he underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG). At that time, his blood pressure was recorded at 187/112, said the inspector.

Besides, the former minister has a history of diabetes and heart disease.

Following medical examination, he was referred to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU), where he underwent further tests before being officially admitted to the hospital.

Khan was arrested from the capital's Dhanmandi area on 5 September. Later, he was shown arrested in a case lodged over the killing of Abdul Motalib, 14, in the capital's Dhanmandi area during the recent Anti-discrimination Student Movement.