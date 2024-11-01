Ex-minister Obaidul Moktadir on 5-day remand in murder case

Bangladesh

01 November, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 05:09 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera Mahbub passed the order as police produced Chowdhury before the court and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand

Former MP RAM Obaidul Muktadir. Photo: Collected
Former MP RAM Obaidul Muktadir. Photo: Collected

A court today placed former Housing and Public Works minister Obaidul Moktadir Chowdhury on a five-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of BNP activist Mokbul.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera Mahbub passed the order as police produced Chowdhury before the court and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand.

A team of detective branch (DB) of police arrested Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury from the city's Mirpur area early today (1 November).

According to the case documents, BNP leaders and activists began to gather in the capital as part of their party program on 10 December 2022. Marking the programme, police and AL men created a ruckus in front of the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan on 7 December. They entered the BNP office, charged batons, and opened fire at the BNP men, injuring Mokbul critically.

Mokbul later died from his injuries at the hospital. The case was filed on 30 September 2024, against 256 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

