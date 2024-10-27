Ex-minister Mosharraf Hossain sent to jail

Awami League presidium member and former public works minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain was sent to jail today (27 October).

He was arrested from the city's Bashundhara Residential area earlier today in murder case of with Paltan thana in the city.

Sub-Inspector Nazmul Hassan of Paltan Police Station produced him before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) and prayed for detaining him in the jail till ending of the investigation of the case.

Lawyers of Engineer Mosharraf Hossain prayed for his bail while prosecution side opposed the bail petition.



Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jiadur Rahman rejected the bail petition and ordered to send him to jail custody.

Police said Mosharraf Hossain was shown arrested in BNP activist Mokbul Hossain murder case, who was shot dead in front of BNP's central Naya Paltan office on 10 December 2022.

One Mahfuzur Rahman filed the case accusing 256 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, among others, on 30 September.