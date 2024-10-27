Ex-minister Mosharraf Hossain arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, the former housing and public works minister.

Mosharraf, also an Awami League Presidium member, was arrested from the Bashundhara Residential Area today (27 October), confirmed DMP Deputy Commissioner (media and public relations) Muhammad Talebur Rahman.

He said that Mosharraf, the former Awami League lawmaker from Chattogram-1, was accused in a murder case filed at Paltan Police Station.