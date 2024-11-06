Ex-minister Amir Hossain Amu arrested

Ex-minister Amir Hossain Amu arrested

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 03:20 pm
Amir Hossain Amu. Photo: Collected
Amir Hossain Amu. Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested former industries minister Amir Hossain Amu.

He was arrested from the capital's Dhanmondi this morning (6 November), DB chief Rezaul Karim Mollik confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

However, it is yet to be decided in which case he will be arrested, he added.

The police have mentioned there are a total of 15 cases against him, including a murder case.

Amir Hossain Amu is the coordinator and spokesman for the Awami League-led 14-party Grand Alliance.

 

