Ex-mayor killed in Ctg road crash; 7 injured

Bangladesh

UNB
02 February, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 08:36 pm

Related News

Ex-mayor killed in Ctg road crash; 7 injured

Mohammad Delwar, 70, was the mayor of Ramgarh municipality.

UNB
02 February, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 08:36 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A former municipal mayor was killed and seven others, including his wife, were injured in a road accident in Chattogram's Fatikchhari Upazila on Friday.

Mohammad Delwar, 70, was the mayor of Ramgarh municipality.

The identities of the others injured could not be ascertained immediately.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The accident occurred this morning when a pick-up van collided with a Noah car on the Chittagong-Khagrachari road, leaving eight people injured.

Nurul Alam Ashek, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost, said they were first taken to Fatikchhari Upazila Health Complex.

Later, they were brought to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital where Delwar succumbed to his injuries around 3pm, he added.

Accident / Chattogram / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

1h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

9h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

12h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

1h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

1d | Videos