Ex-mayor killed in Ctg road crash; 7 injured

A former municipal mayor was killed and seven others, including his wife, were injured in a road accident in Chattogram's Fatikchhari Upazila on Friday.

Mohammad Delwar, 70, was the mayor of Ramgarh municipality.

The identities of the others injured could not be ascertained immediately.

The accident occurred this morning when a pick-up van collided with a Noah car on the Chittagong-Khagrachari road, leaving eight people injured.

Nurul Alam Ashek, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost, said they were first taken to Fatikchhari Upazila Health Complex.

Later, they were brought to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital where Delwar succumbed to his injuries around 3pm, he added.