Ex-mayor of Barishal's Gournadi municipality Haris arrested

Police have arrested Harisur Rahman, the former mayor of Barishal's Gournadi municipality and general secretary of the upazila Awami League.

He was arrested from the Rampura area of the capital this morning (29 October).

"There are three cases against Haris in the police station. The police have been looking for him for a long time," said Md Yunus Mia, officer-in-charge of Gournadi Model Police Station.

Harisur Rahman has been handed over to Barishal court, he added.

On 3 May 2024, two cases were filed against 104 Awami League leaders and activists in connection with a clash between supporters of two candidates of Gournadi Upazila Parishad elections that were scheduled to be held on 21 May in Barishal.

Then upazila Awami League General Secretary and upazila chairman candidate Harisur Rahman Harish and his supporters were accused of shooting and hacking Mahilara union parishad Chairman Saikat Guha Piklu along with others.

Haris was a supporter of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, a parliament member for Barishal-1 Constituency and Barishal District Awami League president.