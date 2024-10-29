Ex-mayor of Barishal's Gournadi municipality Haris arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 03:50 pm

Related News

Ex-mayor of Barishal's Gournadi municipality Haris arrested

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 03:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have arrested Harisur Rahman, the former mayor of Barishal's Gournadi municipality and general secretary of the upazila Awami League.

He was arrested from the Rampura area of the capital this morning (29 October).

"There are three cases against Haris in the police station. The police have been looking for him for a long time," said Md Yunus Mia, officer-in-charge of Gournadi Model Police Station.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Harisur Rahman has been handed over to Barishal court, he added.

On 3 May 2024, two cases were filed against 104 Awami League leaders and activists in connection with a clash between supporters of two candidates of Gournadi Upazila Parishad elections that were scheduled to be held on 21 May in Barishal.

Then upazila Awami League General Secretary and upazila chairman candidate Harisur Rahman Harish and his supporters were accused of shooting and hacking Mahilara union parishad Chairman Saikat Guha Piklu along with others.

Haris was a supporter of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, a parliament member for Barishal-1 Constituency and Barishal District Awami League president.

 

 

 

 

Top News

Barishal / accused / arrest / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

3d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

1h | Videos
Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

1h | Videos
Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

1h | Videos
Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

2h | Videos