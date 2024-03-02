Ex-land minister Javed acknowledges overseas wealth, denies allegations of laundering

Bangladesh

During a press conference today (2 March) at the National Press Club in Dhaka, Javed confirmed the existence of assets in the UK, US, and several other countries, attributing their origin to legitimate business endeavours.

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed. Photo: Collected
Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed. Photo: Collected

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, former land minister and a figure in one of Chattogram's prominent political family, has confirmed the existence of assets in the UK, US, and several other countries, attributing their origin to legitimate business endeavours.

During a press conference today (2 March) at the National Press Club in Dhaka, Javed clarified that his engagement in business activities dates back to 1991 in the US while citing his father's establishment of a trading venture in London as far back as 1967. Despite widespread interest in his offshore assets, he refuted suggestions of acquiring them through illicit means.

One minister hid ownership of 6 foreign companies worth Tk2,312cr in affidavit: TIB

Regarding his disclosure practices, Javed explained that the assets held abroad were not included in documents submitted to the Election Commission, citing the absence of a legal mandate requiring such declarations.

Recent revelations indicate substantial property holdings in the United Kingdom, valued at approximately Tk2,000 crore, as per filings available on UK government platforms. Also, reports from Bloomberg have surfaced suggesting Javed's involvement in investments in Manhattan, US, further adding to the scrutiny surrounding his financial portfolio.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed

