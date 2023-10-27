Ex-justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury demands expulsion of US Ambassador Peter Haas

It has become necessary to expel US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas as he "continues to blatantly meddle in the internal affairs of Bangladesh", former Supreme Court justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik said today.

"He [Peter Haas] is not willing to tolerate any obstacle. As if he is the owner of this country," AHM Shamsuddin said in a discussion event at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday (27 October).

The event titled "My Country, My Decision" was organised by the Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum.

Speaking on the occasion, the former justice said, "One certain BNP leader even termed Peter Haas as an avatar. Others, including Jamaat-e-Islami, who do religion-based politics in our country did not protest against that, rather accepted.

"This makes it clear that BNP-Jamaat cannot trust the people of the country. That is why they are trying to seize power through foreign lords,"

Speaking about the US' role in the Israeli invasion of Gaza, he said "The United States talks about human rights. But what does the human rights violations in Palestine prove? Thousands of children are being bombed and killed. There too, we see US intervention."

The event was presided over by Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of Daily Observer, and moderated by Khairul Alam.

"Let me tell those who want the resignation of the government that the only way to change the government is through elections," Iqbal Sobhan said on the occasion.