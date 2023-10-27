Ex-justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury demands expulsion of US Ambassador Peter Haas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 07:58 pm

Related News

Ex-justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury demands expulsion of US Ambassador Peter Haas

“It has become necessary to expel Peter Haas from Bangladesh. He is blatantly interfering in our internal affairs,” AHM Shamsuddin said

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 07:58 pm
US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas. File Photo: Collected
US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas. File Photo: Collected

It has become necessary to expel US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas as he "continues to blatantly meddle in the internal affairs of Bangladesh", former Supreme Court justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik said today. 

"He [Peter Haas] is not willing to tolerate any obstacle. As if he is the owner of this country," AHM Shamsuddin said in a discussion event at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday (27 October).

The event titled "My Country, My Decision" was organised by the Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum. 

Speaking on the occasion, the former justice said, "One certain BNP leader even termed Peter Haas as an avatar. Others, including Jamaat-e-Islami, who do religion-based politics in our country did not protest against that, rather accepted.

"This makes it clear that BNP-Jamaat cannot trust the people of the country. That is why they are trying to seize power through foreign lords," 

Speaking about the US' role in the Israeli invasion of Gaza, he said "The United States talks about human rights. But what does the human rights violations in Palestine prove? Thousands of children are being bombed and killed. There too, we see US intervention."

The event was presided over by Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of Daily Observer, and moderated by Khairul Alam.

"Let me tell those who want the resignation of the government that the only way to change the government is through elections," Iqbal Sobhan said on the occasion.

Top News

Peter Haas / AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

2h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

6h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

11h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

3h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy