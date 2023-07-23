Ex-Jubo League leader murdered in Jamalpur

A former Jubo League leader was murdered by miscreants in Madarganj upazila in Jamalpur on Saturday (22 July) night.

The victim was identified as Zahurul Islam, 58, of Phuizor village in Madarganj upazila of the district. He is the former vice-president of Zorkhali union Jubo League.

Police said Zahurul Islam, also a former member of Zorkhali Union Parishad, was returning home from his business place at Atamamari of the upazila around 11pm. On the way, some unidentified miscreants chopped him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.

Police picked up seven persons for interrogation in this regard.