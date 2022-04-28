Ex-Gazipur mayor MA Mannan passes away

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 05:46 pm

Gazipur former mayor M A Mannan
Gazipur former mayor M A Mannan

Former Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation MA Mannan has passed away at a city hospital today.

MA Mannan's personal assistant Nahidul Islam confirmed the death of the BNP leader on Thursday (28 April), reports Prothom Alo.

Earlier on Wednesday (April 26), MA Mannan was taken to United Hospital in the capital and was put on life support after his condition deteriorated. 

He was suffering from various diseases for a long time. 

In 2015, the former Gazipur mayor was arrested from his residence after a case was filed against him for embezzling Tk50 lakh in fake vouchers.

In 2020, he was sentenced to one year imprisonment in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
 

MA Mannan

