Ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir claims innocence, says ACC being used to 'harass' him

Jahangir Alam, the former Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC), has claimed that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is being used to harass him without any valid reason.

Speaking at the ACC headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday (21 May), Jahangir Alam expressed his innocence and raised concerns about the alleged unjust treatment he has been subjected to.

Jahangir Alam, who was elected with a significant majority in 2018's GCC polls, asserted that he was unlawfully dismissed from his position just three years into his five-year term.

He questioned the due process and raised doubts about the fairness shown towards him as a public representative. Throughout his tenure, he claims to have not received any government benefits, including an honorarium.

The former mayor further stated that he had been allocated only Tk600-700 crore for two projects by the government. However, various departments, including the ACC and the Ministry of Local Government, have accused him of corruption amounting to Tk7,500 crore.

Jahangir Alam denied these allegations, terming them as "fictitious, fabricated, and baseless."

He alleged that complaints had been filed against him in multiple ministries as part of a campaign to harass him, while no action had been taken against those responsible for making the false accusations.

Highlighting the upcoming GCC polls, where his mother Zayeda Khatun, who is contesting as an independent mayoral candidate and Jahangir is her chief campaign coordinator, he questioned why the ACC summoned him during this critical time.

He raised concerns over a vested group exploiting the ACC to target him, "I am facing mistreatment despite being a public representative. I don't know what would have happened if a regular citizen was in my place."

When asked about his coming to the ACC headquarters this morning, Jahangir Alam said that he had come to uphold the rule of law. He said that he wanted to assert that he had worked diligently for the people of Gazipur and should not be subjected to harassment while those involved in fraudulent activities remained untouched.

Jahangir Alam also criticised the lack of action against individuals involved in money laundering, emphasising that he was not a fugitive. He expressed disappointment that the ACC did not summon those involved in such activities overseas.

Earlier yesterday (Saturday, 20 May), in a press briefing held at his residence in the Choy-Dana area, Jahangir claimed that he along with his mother and supporters again came under attack by the men of ruling Awami League-nominated mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan while they were electioneering in Ward No 57 in Tongi.

Contacted, Tongi (east) police station OC Ashraful Islam claimed that no such attack had occurred. He explained that there was a clash between the two groups and the police intervened to escort both groups away from the scene in order to prevent any untoward situations.

The OC added that no written complaint had been received regarding this incident.

Earlier, on 18 May, Jahangir Alam had requested a month's time to gather and present the records related to the corruption allegations made against him.

The ACC summoned the former mayor to appear at its Segunbagicha headquarters on 21 and 22 May.

Two separate investigation teams, led by ACC Deputy Director Ali Akbar, have been assigned to probe the allegations.

Responding to the matter, ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain clarified that the investigation was initiated based on complaints filed in 2020 and 2022, following the directions of the High Court (HC).

He said that Jahangir's being asked to visit the ACC office was a routine procedure and unrelated to the ongoing election.

According to ACC sources, Jahangir, who formerly served as the general secretary of Gazipur City Awami League before being expelled from the party, is accused of embezzling funds from various development projects through irregularities and engaging in transactions amounting to crores of Taka via fake bank accounts.

The allegations also extend to GCC's Executive Engineer Anisur Rahman, and several other contractors, who are accused of misappropriation in various projects.