Ex-food minister Sadhan Chandra denied bail

A Dhaka court today (2 November) rejected the bail petition of former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder in a case filed over an alleged attempt to murder a businessman during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on 29 July, after rejecting his bail petition.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jakir Hossain passed the order when he was produced before the court by the investigation officer (IO) of the case Md Jahangir Alam.

At the same time, the court also ordered the authorities concerned to provide necessary treatment to him as per the prison rules.

Along with the ex-food minister, a total of 184 people, including former transport and bridge minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, were accused in the case file on charge of trying to kill businessman Imrul Kayes Faisal, 29, during the student movement at Mohamamdpur Beribadh area on 29 July.

After taking treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Faisal filed a case against them with Mohammadpur Police Station on 26 September.

On 3 October, Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested him from city's Bashundhara residential area at around 8:30pm

He had been put on a seven-day remand and after remand, he was sent to prison on 10 October.

Later, he was produced before the court on 30 October while he was detained in jail. After that, the court granted his three-day remand.

He was produced before the court today again in connection with the case.