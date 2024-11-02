Ex-food minister Sadhan Chandra denied bail

Bangladesh

BSS
02 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 09:33 pm

Related News

Ex-food minister Sadhan Chandra denied bail

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jakir Hossain today passed the order

BSS
02 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 09:33 pm
A file photo of Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today (2 November) rejected the bail petition of former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder in a case filed over an alleged attempt to murder a businessman during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on 29 July, after rejecting his bail petition.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jakir Hossain passed the order when he was produced before the court by the investigation officer (IO) of the case Md Jahangir Alam.

At the same time, the court also ordered the authorities concerned to provide necessary treatment to him as per the prison rules.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Along with the ex-food minister, a total of 184 people, including former transport and bridge minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, were accused in the case file on charge of trying to kill businessman Imrul Kayes Faisal, 29, during the student movement at Mohamamdpur Beribadh area on 29 July.

After taking treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Faisal filed a case against them with Mohammadpur Police Station on 26 September.

On 3 October, Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested him from city's Bashundhara residential area at around 8:30pm

He had been put on a seven-day remand and after remand, he was sent to prison on 10 October.

Later, he was produced before the court on 30 October while he was detained in jail. After that, the court granted his three-day remand.

He was produced before the court today again in connection with the case.

Top News

former food minister Sadhan Chandra / bail denied

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

22h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1d | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

1d | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US presidential election: What if Trump declares early victory?

US presidential election: What if Trump declares early victory?

2h | Videos
Why are Indian origin voters turning away from Kamala?

Why are Indian origin voters turning away from Kamala?

4h | Videos
Krishna and Sabina aim for a dream match against Barcelona

Krishna and Sabina aim for a dream match against Barcelona

4h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Early Voting Record, Kamala Harris Leads

US Presidential Election: Early Voting Record, Kamala Harris Leads

5h | Videos