Ex-finance minister Muhith’s health improves, says foreign minister

The health condition of former finance minister and Awami League advisory council member AMA Muhith has improved to some extent, Foreign Minister Ak Abdul Momen said on Monday after visiting him at the hospital.

"Muhith Bhai's physical condition is a bit better today [Monday]," said AK Abdul Momen in a Facebook post seeking blessings from everyone at home and abroad for his brother's complete recovery.

Earlier on Sunday, Momen said his brother does not have any major disease while his diabetes and blood pressure are under control.

"But he's very weak. He has no appetite to eat. He's not eating for a long time. As a result, his weight has drastically fallen and he was taken to hospital again recently," he said.

Muhith, who is now 88-year-old, has recently been admitted to a city hospital as he could not take any oral food.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 in July last year, but recovered.