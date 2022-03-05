Ex-finance minister AMA Muhith hospitalised

Bangladesh

BSS
05 March, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 10:29 pm

Former finance minister and Awami League advisory council member Abul Maal Abdul Abdul Muhith has been admitted to Green Life Hospital in the capital as his physical condition deteriorated.

"He was taken to the hospital around 11.30am today as he could not take any oral food," said Muhith's younger brother ASA Muiz Sujan, chairman of Palli Shishu Foundation and Delta Hospital, Dhaka.

Muhith was tested positive for coronavirus in July last year. His family requested all to offer doa (prayer) for his early recovery.

Abul Maal Abdul Muhith

