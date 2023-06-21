Ex-DIG Mizan gets 14-year jail in graft case

Bangladesh

BSS
21 June, 2023, 04:30 pm
21 June, 2023, 04:40 pm

File photo.
File photo.

A Dhaka court today convicted and sentenced former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman to 14-year imprisonment in graft case against him and three others.

Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 pronounced the judgment in presence of the former senior cop.

The court also convicted and sentenced Mizan's wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, his younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan to seven-year jail each in the case.

Anti-Corruption Commission director Manjur Morshed filed the case on 24 June 2019, against four for amassing illegal wealth of Tk3.28 core, concealing information about wealth of Tk3.07 crore.

The ACC filed charge-sheet against them on 30 January 2020, and the court on 20 October 2020, framed charges against them.

Twenty-seven witnesses out of total 33 testified in the case.

DIG Mizan

