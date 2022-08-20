Ex-DGM of Bangladesh Bank crushed under train in city

Bangladesh

UNB
20 August, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 05:28 pm

Related News

Ex-DGM of Bangladesh Bank crushed under train in city

UNB
20 August, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 05:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A 59- year old man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Khilgaon level crossing in the capital Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fakhrul Islam, former Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Bank, said Md Riaz Mahmud, Sub Inspector of Dhaka railway police station.

Intercity express train 'Sundarban Express' knocked down Fakhrul Islam as he was walking on the rail tracks around 8:30 am, leaving him dead on the spot, said the SI.

Fakhrul used to live in Wari area with his family.

The body was sent for an autopsy, said the SI.

Top News

Train accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bruce W Jentleson. Sketch: TBS

Who’s winning the sanctions war?

4h | Panorama
BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

6h | Food
Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

8h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

1h | Videos
NBR takes 7-point reform plan to boost tax collection

NBR takes 7-point reform plan to boost tax collection

2h | Videos
Classic Hamburger Recipe

Classic Hamburger Recipe

7h | Videos
Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings