Ex-DGM of Bangladesh Bank crushed under train in city

A 59- year old man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Khilgaon level crossing in the capital Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fakhrul Islam, former Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Bank, said Md Riaz Mahmud, Sub Inspector of Dhaka railway police station.

Intercity express train 'Sundarban Express' knocked down Fakhrul Islam as he was walking on the rail tracks around 8:30 am, leaving him dead on the spot, said the SI.

Fakhrul used to live in Wari area with his family.

The body was sent for an autopsy, said the SI.