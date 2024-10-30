Ex-DC of DMP's Mirpur sent to jail over July-August massacre

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 06:22 pm

Ex-DC of DMP's Mirpur sent to jail over July-August massacre

A three-member tribunal led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumdar delivered the verdict today

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 06:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sent former deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMPs) Mirpur division Jasim Uddin to jail in a genocide case filed over the July-August massacre to quell the student-led mass uprising.

A three-member tribunal led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumdar delivered the verdict today (30 October), according to court sources.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has conducted the case before the ICT.

Earlier today, police arrested the former DC from Rangpur, ICT Prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud told BSS.

"The accused is likely to be produced before the tribunal today. The government, through an order dated 13 August, attached his service with the office of the DIG of police Rangpur Range," the prosecutor said.

The tribunal on 27 October issued arrest warrant against 17 policemen, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Habibur Rahman.

