Ex-DC of DMP's Mirpur division arrested over July-August massacre

Bangladesh

BSS
30 October, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 05:02 pm

Related News

Ex-DC of DMP's Mirpur division arrested over July-August massacre

Confirming the matter to BSS, prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud said the accused is likely to be produced before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today

BSS
30 October, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 05:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police today arrested former deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMPs) Mirpur division Jasim Uddin in a genocide case filed over the July-August massacre to quell the student-led mass uprising.

Confirming the matter to BSS, prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud said the accused is likely to be produced before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today.

"He was arrested from Rangpur early today and is likely to be produced before the tribunal this afternoon. The government, through an order dated August 13, attached his service with the office of the DIG of police Rangpur Range," prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The tribunal on 27 October issued arrest warrant against 17 policemen, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Habibur Rahman.

 

Top News

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) / mass uprising / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

3d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

4d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

The name of the president and general secretary of JU branch Chatrashibir has been released

The name of the president and general secretary of JU branch Chatrashibir has been released

10m | Videos
Monthly gas crisis hits CNG filling stations in Sylhet

Monthly gas crisis hits CNG filling stations in Sylhet

1h | Videos
Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

2h | Videos
Total unemployment in the country is 1.80 crore: Asif Mahmud

Total unemployment in the country is 1.80 crore: Asif Mahmud

2h | Videos