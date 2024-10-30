Ex-DC of DMP's Mirpur division arrested over July-August massacre

Police today arrested former deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMPs) Mirpur division Jasim Uddin in a genocide case filed over the July-August massacre to quell the student-led mass uprising.

Confirming the matter to BSS, prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud said the accused is likely to be produced before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today.

"He was arrested from Rangpur early today and is likely to be produced before the tribunal this afternoon. The government, through an order dated August 13, attached his service with the office of the DIG of police Rangpur Range," prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud said.

The tribunal on 27 October issued arrest warrant against 17 policemen, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Habibur Rahman.